Neelamalai Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, down 30.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neelamalai Agro Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in December 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 65.64% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 57.02% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.
|Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,609.65 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -2.44% over the last 12 months.
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.59
|6.19
|8.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.59
|6.19
|8.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.34
|1.04
|0.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.32
|-0.86
|3.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.64
|3.80
|3.20
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.19
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.81
|2.08
|2.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.74
|-0.06
|-1.51
|Other Income
|1.02
|5.26
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|5.21
|-1.35
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|5.20
|-1.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|5.20
|-1.36
|Tax
|-0.27
|0.93
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|4.27
|-1.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|4.27
|-1.33
|Equity Share Capital
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.34
|68.69
|-21.36
|Diluted EPS
|-7.34
|68.60
|-21.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.34
|68.69
|-21.36
|Diluted EPS
|-7.34
|68.60
|-21.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited