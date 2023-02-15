 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Neelamalai Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, down 30.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neelamalai Agro Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in December 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 65.64% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 57.02% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021. Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,609.65 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -2.44% over the last 12 months.
Neelamalai Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.596.198.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.596.198.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.341.040.85
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.32-0.863.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.643.803.20
Depreciation0.220.190.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.812.082.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.74-0.06-1.51
Other Income1.025.260.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.715.21-1.35
Interest0.010.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.725.20-1.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.725.20-1.36
Tax-0.270.93-0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.464.27-1.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.464.27-1.33
Equity Share Capital0.620.620.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.3468.69-21.36
Diluted EPS-7.3468.60-21.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.3468.69-21.36
Diluted EPS-7.3468.60-21.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Neelamalai Agro #Neelamalai Agro Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm