    Neelamalai Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, down 30.82% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neelamalai Agro Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in December 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 65.64% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 57.02% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,609.65 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -2.44% over the last 12 months.
    Neelamalai Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.596.198.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.596.198.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.341.040.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.32-0.863.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.643.803.20
    Depreciation0.220.190.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.812.082.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.74-0.06-1.51
    Other Income1.025.260.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.715.21-1.35
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.725.20-1.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.725.20-1.36
    Tax-0.270.93-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.464.27-1.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.464.27-1.33
    Equity Share Capital0.620.620.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.3468.69-21.36
    Diluted EPS-7.3468.60-21.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.3468.69-21.36
    Diluted EPS-7.3468.60-21.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Neelamalai Agro #Neelamalai Agro Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm