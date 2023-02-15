Neelamalai Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, down 30.82% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.59 6.19 8.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.59 6.19 8.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.34 1.04 0.85 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.32 -0.86 3.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.64 3.80 3.20 Depreciation 0.22 0.19 0.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.81 2.08 2.25 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.74 -0.06 -1.51 Other Income 1.02 5.26 0.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 5.21 -1.35 Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.72 5.20 -1.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.72 5.20 -1.36 Tax -0.27 0.93 -0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.46 4.27 -1.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.46 4.27 -1.33 Equity Share Capital 0.62 0.62 0.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -7.34 68.69 -21.36 Diluted EPS -7.34 68.60 -21.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -7.34 68.69 -21.36 Diluted EPS -7.34 68.60 -21.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited