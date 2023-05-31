Neelamalai Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in March 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 57.5% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 down 137.73% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2022.

Neelamalai Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 36.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 86.81 in March 2022.

Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,495.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -5.89% over the last 12 months.