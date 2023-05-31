English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Neelamalai Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neelamalai Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.54 crore in March 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 57.5% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 down 137.73% from Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2022.

    Neelamalai Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 36.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 86.81 in March 2022.

    Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,495.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -5.89% over the last 12 months.

    Neelamalai Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.545.596.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.545.596.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.300.340.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.01--0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.581.32-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.183.643.94
    Depreciation0.180.220.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.08-4.61-3.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.784.685.09
    Other Income0.521.020.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.275.715.33
    Interest0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.295.705.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.295.705.31
    Tax0.33-0.27-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.615.965.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.615.965.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.91----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.295.965.40
    Equity Share Capital0.620.620.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.8995.8586.81
    Diluted EPS36.8995.8586.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.8995.8586.81
    Diluted EPS36.8995.8586.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Neelamalai Agro #Neelamalai Agro Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm