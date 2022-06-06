Neelamalai Agro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore in March 2022 up 8.1% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2022 up 39.44% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2022 up 17.62% from Rs. 4.71 crore in March 2021.

Neelamalai Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 86.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 61.83 in March 2021.

Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,750.00 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)