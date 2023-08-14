English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Neelamalai Agro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neelamalai Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore in June 2023 down 31.5% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2023 down 68.52% from Rs. 10.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2023 down 68.51% from Rs. 11.24 crore in June 2022.

    Neelamalai Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 55.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 176.66 in June 2022.

    Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,364.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.55% returns over the last 6 months and -10.35% over the last 12 months.

    Neelamalai Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.225.547.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.225.547.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.320.301.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.731.58-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.024.183.75
    Depreciation0.140.180.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-1.142.08-8.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.61-2.7810.89
    Other Income0.790.520.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.40-2.2711.06
    Interest0.000.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.40-2.2911.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.40-2.2911.05
    Tax-0.060.330.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.46-2.6110.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.46-2.6110.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--4.91--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.462.2910.99
    Equity Share Capital0.620.620.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS55.6236.89176.66
    Diluted EPS55.6236.89176.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS55.6236.89176.66
    Diluted EPS55.6236.89176.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Neelamalai Agro #Neelamalai Agro Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!