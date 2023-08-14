Neelamalai Agro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore in June 2023 down 31.5% from Rs. 7.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2023 down 68.52% from Rs. 10.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2023 down 68.51% from Rs. 11.24 crore in June 2022.

Neelamalai Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 55.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 176.66 in June 2022.

Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,364.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.55% returns over the last 6 months and -10.35% over the last 12 months.