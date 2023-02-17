Neelamalai Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, down 30.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in December 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2022 down 46.27% from Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2022 down 47.43% from Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2021.