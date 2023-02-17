English
    Neelamalai Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, down 30.82% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neelamalai Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in December 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2022 down 46.27% from Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2022 down 47.43% from Rs. 11.28 crore in December 2021.

    Neelamalai Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 95.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 178.41 in December 2021.

    Neelamalai Agro shares closed at 3,600.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.52% returns over the last 6 months and -5.26% over the last 12 months.

    Neelamalai Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.596.198.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.596.198.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.341.040.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.32-0.863.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.643.803.20
    Depreciation0.220.190.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-4.612.082.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.68-0.06-1.51
    Other Income1.029.8612.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.719.8111.07
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.709.8111.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.709.8111.07
    Tax-0.270.93-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.968.8811.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.968.8811.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.968.8811.10
    Equity Share Capital0.620.620.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS95.85142.69178.41
    Diluted EPS95.85142.69178.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS95.85142.69178.41
    Diluted EPS95.85142.69178.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

