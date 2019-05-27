Nectar Life Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 798.54 crore, up 34.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 798.54 crore in March 2019 up 34.6% from Rs. 593.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2019 up 347.41% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.03 crore in March 2019 up 44.85% from Rs. 52.49 crore in March 2018.

Nectar Life EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2018.

Nectar Life shares closed at 16.90 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.52% returns over the last 6 months and -31.44% over the last 12 months.