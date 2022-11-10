NDTV Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.84 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.84 crore in September 2022 up 7.63% from Rs. 54.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in September 2022 down 19.45% from Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.52 crore in September 2022 down 19.2% from Rs. 17.97 crore in September 2021.

NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in September 2021.

NDTV shares closed at 368.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 116.02% returns over the last 6 months and 321.91% over the last 12 months.