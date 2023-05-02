 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDTV Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.64 crore, down 28.48% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.64 crore in March 2023 down 28.48% from Rs. 58.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2023 down 81.16% from Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 down 112.23% from Rs. 24.62 crore in March 2022.

New Delhi Television
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.64 56.94 58.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.64 56.94 58.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.78 16.61 16.02
Depreciation 2.81 4.50 4.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.67 34.45 24.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.62 1.38 13.04
Other Income 3.80 5.16 7.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.82 6.54 20.12
Interest 1.49 1.71 2.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.31 4.83 17.78
Exceptional Items 10.66 -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.35 4.83 17.78
Tax -- 0.22 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.35 4.61 17.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.35 4.61 17.78
Equity Share Capital 25.79 25.79 25.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.71 2.76
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.71 2.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.52 0.71 2.76
Diluted EPS 0.52 0.71 2.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited