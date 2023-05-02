NDTV Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.64 crore, down 28.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.64 crore in March 2023 down 28.48% from Rs. 58.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2023 down 81.16% from Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 down 112.23% from Rs. 24.62 crore in March 2022.