NDTV Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore, down 18.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore in March 2019 down 18.2% from Rs. 77.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2019 up 155.41% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.90 crore in March 2019 up 382.51% from Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2018.

NDTV EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2018.

NDTV shares closed at 38.15 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.39% returns over the last 6 months and 5.24% over the last 12 months.