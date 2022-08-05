 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NDTV Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.24 crore, up 21.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.24 crore in June 2022 up 21.73% from Rs. 51.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in June 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2022 down 16.2% from Rs. 22.22 crore in June 2021.

NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2021.

NDTV shares closed at 296.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 162.59% returns over the last 6 months and 304.09% over the last 12 months.

New Delhi Television
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.24 58.22 51.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.24 58.22 51.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.09 16.02 14.81
Depreciation 4.57 4.50 4.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.67 24.66 26.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.91 13.04 5.74
Other Income 6.14 7.08 11.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.05 20.12 17.56
Interest 1.60 2.34 3.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.45 17.78 13.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.45 17.78 13.90
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.45 17.78 13.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.45 17.78 13.90
Equity Share Capital 25.79 25.79 25.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 2.76 2.16
Diluted EPS 1.93 2.76 2.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 2.76 2.16
Diluted EPS 1.93 2.76 2.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #NDTV #New Delhi Television #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:38 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.