NDTV Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.24 crore, up 21.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.24 crore in June 2022 up 21.73% from Rs. 51.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in June 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 13.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2022 down 16.2% from Rs. 22.22 crore in June 2021.

NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2021.

NDTV shares closed at 296.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 162.59% returns over the last 6 months and 304.09% over the last 12 months.