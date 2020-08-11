172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ndtv-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-47-88-crore-down-31-41-y-o-y-5683981.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NDTV Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore, down 31.41% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore in June 2020 down 31.41% from Rs. 69.81 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2020 down 50.83% from Rs. 8.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2020 down 32.35% from Rs. 15.33 crore in June 2019.

NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2019.

NDTV shares closed at 34.95 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.72% returns over the last 6 months and -3.72% over the last 12 months.

New Delhi Television
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations47.8854.7769.81
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.8854.7769.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.1815.6117.25
Depreciation2.072.022.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--10.8716.19
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.9724.9624.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.661.319.99
Other Income3.6410.453.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.3011.7613.08
Interest3.884.244.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.427.528.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.427.528.99
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.427.528.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.427.528.99
Equity Share Capital25.7925.7925.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.691.171.39
Diluted EPS0.691.171.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.691.171.39
Diluted EPS0.691.171.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #NDTV #New Delhi Television #Results

