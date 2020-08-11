NDTV Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore, down 31.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore in June 2020 down 31.41% from Rs. 69.81 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2020 down 50.83% from Rs. 8.99 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2020 down 32.35% from Rs. 15.33 crore in June 2019.

NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2019.

NDTV shares closed at 34.95 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.72% returns over the last 6 months and -3.72% over the last 12 months.