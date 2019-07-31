NDTV Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 69.81 crore, up 4.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.81 crore in June 2019 up 4.23% from Rs. 66.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.99 crore in June 2019 up 1398.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in June 2019 up 111.16% from Rs. 7.26 crore in June 2018.

NDTV EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2018.

NDTV shares closed at 29.10 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -10.74% over the last 12 months.