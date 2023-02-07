NDTV Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore, down 13.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore in December 2022 down 13.82% from Rs. 66.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2022 down 73.35% from Rs. 17.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2022 down 54.94% from Rs. 24.50 crore in December 2021.
NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2021.
|NDTV shares closed at 216.05 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 78.85% over the last 12 months.
|New Delhi Television
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.94
|58.84
|66.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.94
|58.84
|66.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.61
|16.80
|15.38
|Depreciation
|4.50
|4.66
|4.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.45
|31.59
|29.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.38
|5.79
|16.35
|Other Income
|5.16
|4.07
|3.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.54
|9.86
|19.92
|Interest
|1.71
|1.66
|2.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.83
|8.20
|17.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.83
|8.20
|17.30
|Tax
|0.22
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.61
|8.20
|17.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.61
|8.20
|17.30
|Equity Share Capital
|25.79
|25.79
|25.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|1.27
|2.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|1.27
|2.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|1.27
|2.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|1.27
|2.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited