NDTV Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.07 crore, up 17.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.07 crore in December 2021 up 17.21% from Rs. 56.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.30 crore in December 2021 up 64.29% from Rs. 10.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.50 crore in December 2021 up 58.58% from Rs. 15.45 crore in December 2020.

NDTV EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.63 in December 2020.

NDTV shares closed at 117.40 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.17% returns over the last 6 months and 193.87% over the last 12 months.