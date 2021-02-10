NDTV Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.37 crore, up 1.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.37 crore in December 2020 up 1.84% from Rs. 55.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in December 2020 up 58.11% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in December 2020 up 22.62% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2019.

NDTV EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2019.

NDTV shares closed at 39.95 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.31% returns over the last 6 months and 41.42% over the last 12 months.