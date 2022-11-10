English
    NDTV Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.80 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.80 crore in September 2022 up 16% from Rs. 91.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in September 2022 down 0.17% from Rs. 12.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.26 crore in September 2022 down 0.84% from Rs. 21.44 crore in September 2021.

    NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in September 2021.

    NDTV shares closed at 368.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 116.02% returns over the last 6 months and 321.91% over the last 12 months.

    New Delhi Television
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.80107.7491.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.80107.7491.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.0130.3227.92
    Depreciation4.784.704.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.3947.6148.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6225.119.88
    Other Income1.865.966.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4831.0716.65
    Interest0.750.703.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.7330.3713.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.7330.3713.40
    Tax2.884.841.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8525.5311.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8525.5311.98
    Minority Interest-1.02-2.58-0.45
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.180.280.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.0123.2312.03
    Equity Share Capital25.7925.7925.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.863.601.87
    Diluted EPS1.863.601.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.863.601.87
    Diluted EPS1.863.601.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 10:34 am