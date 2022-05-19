NDTV Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.80 crore, up 22.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.80 crore in March 2022 up 22.52% from Rs. 84.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.16 crore in March 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 26.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2022 down 8.39% from Rs. 38.51 crore in March 2021.

NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.05 in March 2021.

NDTV shares closed at 176.20 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 111.78% returns over the last 6 months and 160.27% over the last 12 months.