NDTV Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.60 crore in March 2020 down 9.43% from Rs. 102.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2020 down 32.41% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.78 crore in March 2020 down 31.42% from Rs. 30.30 crore in March 2019.

NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.84 in March 2019.

NDTV shares closed at 40.45 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.35% returns over the last 6 months and 15.24% over the last 12 months.