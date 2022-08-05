 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDTV Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.74 crore, up 26.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.74 crore in June 2022 up 26.72% from Rs. 85.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.23 crore in June 2022 up 45.28% from Rs. 15.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.77 crore in June 2022 up 34.63% from Rs. 26.57 crore in June 2021.

NDTV EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2021.

NDTV shares closed at 296.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 162.59% returns over the last 6 months and 304.09% over the last 12 months.

New Delhi Television
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.74 103.80 85.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.74 103.80 85.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.32 29.66 27.37
Depreciation 4.70 4.63 4.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.61 44.93 41.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.11 24.58 11.07
Other Income 5.96 6.07 10.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.07 30.65 21.76
Interest 0.70 1.31 3.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.37 29.34 17.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.37 29.34 17.79
Tax 4.84 3.90 1.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.53 25.44 16.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.53 25.44 16.25
Minority Interest -2.58 -1.67 -0.57
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.28 0.39 0.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.23 24.16 15.99
Equity Share Capital 25.79 25.79 25.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 3.75 2.48
Diluted EPS 3.60 3.75 2.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 3.75 2.48
Diluted EPS 3.60 3.75 2.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

