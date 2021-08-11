NDTV Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85.02 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.02 crore in June 2021 up 16.9% from Rs. 72.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.99 crore in June 2021 up 132.08% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.57 crore in June 2021 up 53.85% from Rs. 17.27 crore in June 2020.

NDTV EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2020.

NDTV shares closed at 74.50 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.70% returns over the last 6 months and 113.16% over the last 12 months.