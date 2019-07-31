NDTV Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 109.67 crore, up 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.67 crore in June 2019 up 11.7% from Rs. 98.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2019 up 780.8% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.49 crore in June 2019 up 228.76% from Rs. 8.97 crore in June 2018.

NDTV EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2018.

NDTV shares closed at 29.10 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -10.74% over the last 12 months.