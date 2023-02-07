NDTV Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.37 crore, down 9.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:Net Sales at Rs 105.37 crore in December 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 116.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2022 down 53.29% from Rs. 27.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.96 crore in December 2022 down 34.43% from Rs. 39.59 crore in December 2021.
NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.29 in December 2021.
|NDTV shares closed at 216.05 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 78.85% over the last 12 months.
|New Delhi Television
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.37
|105.80
|116.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.37
|105.80
|116.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.62
|37.01
|29.41
|Depreciation
|4.64
|4.78
|4.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.16
|49.39
|48.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.95
|14.62
|33.91
|Other Income
|3.37
|1.86
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.32
|16.48
|34.87
|Interest
|0.85
|0.75
|1.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.47
|15.73
|33.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.47
|15.73
|33.20
|Tax
|5.01
|2.88
|4.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.46
|12.85
|28.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.46
|12.85
|28.70
|Minority Interest
|-2.27
|-1.02
|-2.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.28
|0.18
|1.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.91
|12.01
|27.64
|Equity Share Capital
|25.79
|25.79
|25.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.00
|1.86
|4.29
|Diluted EPS
|2.00
|1.86
|4.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.00
|1.86
|4.29
|Diluted EPS
|2.00
|1.86
|4.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited