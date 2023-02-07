English
    NDTV Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.37 crore, down 9.44% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:Net Sales at Rs 105.37 crore in December 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 116.36 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2022 down 53.29% from Rs. 27.64 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.96 crore in December 2022 down 34.43% from Rs. 39.59 crore in December 2021.
    NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.29 in December 2021.NDTV shares closed at 216.05 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.97% returns over the last 6 months and 78.85% over the last 12 months.
    New Delhi Television
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.37105.80116.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.37105.80116.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.6237.0129.41
    Depreciation4.644.784.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.1649.3948.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9514.6233.91
    Other Income3.371.860.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3216.4834.87
    Interest0.850.751.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.4715.7333.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.4715.7333.20
    Tax5.012.884.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.4612.8528.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.4612.8528.70
    Minority Interest-2.27-1.02-2.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.280.181.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.9112.0127.64
    Equity Share Capital25.7925.7925.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.864.29
    Diluted EPS2.001.864.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.864.29
    Diluted EPS2.001.864.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
