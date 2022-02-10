NDTV Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore, up 9.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.36 crore in December 2021 up 9.95% from Rs. 105.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.64 crore in December 2021 up 36.02% from Rs. 20.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.59 crore in December 2021 up 14.32% from Rs. 34.63 crore in December 2020.

NDTV EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.15 in December 2020.

NDTV shares closed at 117.40 on February 09, 2022 (NSE)