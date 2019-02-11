NDTV Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore, down 8.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore in December 2018 down 8.64% from Rs. 112.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2018 up 134.6% from Rs. 21.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.26 crore in December 2018 up 1030.85% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2017.

NDTV EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.94 in December 2017.

NDTV shares closed at 35.00 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and -22.22% over the last 12 months.