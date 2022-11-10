Ndr Auto Compon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.76 crore, up 75.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.76 crore in September 2022 up 75.65% from Rs. 53.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in September 2022 up 97.71% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2022 up 74.43% from Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2021.

Ndr Auto Compon EPS has increased to Rs. 10.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.22 in September 2021.

Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 576.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.20% returns over the last 6 months and 56.17% over the last 12 months.