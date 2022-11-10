English
    Ndr Auto Compon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.76 crore, up 75.65% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ndr Auto Components are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.76 crore in September 2022 up 75.65% from Rs. 53.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.13 crore in September 2022 up 97.71% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2022 up 74.43% from Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2021.

    Ndr Auto Compon EPS has increased to Rs. 10.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.22 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 576.75 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.20% returns over the last 6 months and 56.17% over the last 12 months.

    Ndr Auto Components
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.7663.0453.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.7663.0453.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.4047.6540.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.34-0.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.112.202.16
    Depreciation1.211.841.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.358.987.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.672.701.60
    Other Income1.151.922.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.824.634.00
    Interest0.440.260.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.384.363.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.384.363.90
    Tax2.250.900.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.133.463.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.133.463.10
    Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.315.835.22
    Diluted EPS10.315.835.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.315.835.22
    Diluted EPS10.315.835.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ndr Auto Compon #Ndr Auto Components #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm