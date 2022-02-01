Ndr Auto Compon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.43 crore, up 81.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.43 crore in December 2021 up 81.22% from Rs. 30.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021 down 22.62% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021 up 1.39% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2020.

Ndr Auto Compon EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.73 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.82 in December 2020.

Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 438.75 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.30% returns over the last 6 months and 102.52% over the last 12 months.