Ndr Auto Compon Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.38 crore, up 87.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.38 crore in September 2021 up 87.34% from Rs. 28.49 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021 down 15.74% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in September 2021 up 26.65% from Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2020.

Ndr Auto Compon EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.50 in September 2020.

Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 373.20 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.24% returns over the last 6 months and 123.67% over the last 12 months.