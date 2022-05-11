Ndr Auto Compon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.59 crore, up 52.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.59 crore in March 2022 up 52.5% from Rs. 52.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2022 up 40.48% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2022 up 32.17% from Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2021.

Ndr Auto Compon EPS has increased to Rs. 10.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.26 in March 2021.

Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 431.55 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)