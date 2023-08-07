Ndr Auto Compon Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.63 crore, up 102.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.63 crore in June 2023 up 102.46% from Rs. 63.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2023 up 103.55% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.79 crore in June 2023 up 128.39% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

Ndr Auto Compon EPS has increased to Rs. 13.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.81 in June 2022.

Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 421.25 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.62% returns over the last 6 months and 10.58% over the last 12 months.