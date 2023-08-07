English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ndr Auto Compon Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 127.63 crore, up 102.46% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ndr Auto Components are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.63 crore in June 2023 up 102.46% from Rs. 63.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2023 up 103.55% from Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.79 crore in June 2023 up 128.39% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

    Ndr Auto Compon EPS has increased to Rs. 13.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.81 in June 2022.

    Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 421.25 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.62% returns over the last 6 months and 10.58% over the last 12 months.

    Ndr Auto Components
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.63130.2663.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.63130.2663.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.4098.4647.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.472.88-0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.033.462.20
    Depreciation3.492.981.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2314.628.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.007.862.70
    Other Income1.292.791.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3010.663.76
    Interest0.690.550.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.6110.113.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.6110.113.49
    Tax2.292.600.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.327.502.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.327.502.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.932.461.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.249.964.05
    Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8616.766.81
    Diluted EPS13.8616.766.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8616.766.81
    Diluted EPS13.8616.766.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ndr Auto Compon #Ndr Auto Components #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!