Ndr Auto Compon Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.04 crore, up 42.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.04 crore in June 2022 up 42.8% from Rs. 44.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2022 up 71.73% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022 up 34.29% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2021.

Ndr Auto Compon EPS has increased to Rs. 6.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 388.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.19% returns over the last 6 months and 8.00% over the last 12 months.