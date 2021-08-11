Ndr Auto Compon Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.14 crore, up 1445.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.14 crore in June 2021 up 1445.89% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021 up 149.85% from Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2021 up 1258.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020.

Ndr Auto Compon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2020.

Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 342.20 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.11% returns over the last 6 months and 170.83% over the last 12 months.