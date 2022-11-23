NDA Securities Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 31.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NDA Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in September 2022 down 31.07% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 106.69% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 79.31% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.
NDA Securities shares closed at 14.30 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.39% over the last 12 months.
|NDA Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.41
|1.67
|2.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.41
|1.67
|2.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.41
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|1.09
|1.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.14
|0.26
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.14
|0.26
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.13
|0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.13
|0.24
|Tax
|0.04
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.09
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.09
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|5.09
|5.09
|5.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.16
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.16
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.16
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.16
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
