NDA Securities Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 31.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in September 2022 down 31.07% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 106.69% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 79.31% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

NDA Securities shares closed at 14.30 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.39% over the last 12 months.