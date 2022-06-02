NDA Securities Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, up 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in March 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 185.82% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 170% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

NDA Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

NDA Securities shares closed at 11.14 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.16% returns over the last 6 months and 107.84% over the last 12 months.