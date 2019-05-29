NDA Securities Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, down 32.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in March 2019 down 32.18% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 down 68.62% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019 down 61.84% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.

NDA Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2018.

NDA Securities shares closed at 10.40 on April 03, 2019 (BSE)