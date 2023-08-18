NDA Securities Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 27.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 27.12% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 76.94% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 47.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

NDA Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

NDA Securities shares closed at 14.10 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.28% returns over the last 6 months and 10.16% over the last 12 months.