NDA Securities Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, up 80.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in December 2021 up 80.51% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 up 36.29% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 31.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

NDA Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2020.

NDA Securities shares closed at 15.90 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)