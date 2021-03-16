NDA Securities Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 22.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in December 2020 up 22.83% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 157.7% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 186.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

NDA Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

NDA Securities shares closed at 5.63 on March 03, 2021 (BSE)