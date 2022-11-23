NDA Securities Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, down 31.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in September 2022 down 31.06% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 110.16% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

NDA Securities shares closed at 14.30 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.39% over the last 12 months.