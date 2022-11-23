 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDA Securities Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, down 31.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NDA Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in September 2022 down 31.06% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 110.16% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

NDA Securities shares closed at 14.30 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.39% over the last 12 months.

NDA Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.42 1.67 2.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.42 1.67 2.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.42 0.41 0.39
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.94 1.09 1.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.14 0.25
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.14 0.25
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.12 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.12 0.23
Tax 0.04 0.03 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.09 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.09 0.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.02 0.09 0.23
Equity Share Capital 5.09 5.09 5.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 0.14 0.46
Diluted EPS -0.20 0.14 0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.20 0.14 0.46
Diluted EPS -0.20 0.14 0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:44 am