English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NDA Securities Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, down 31.06% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NDA Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in September 2022 down 31.06% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 110.16% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 78.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

    NDA Securities shares closed at 14.30 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.28% returns over the last 6 months and -41.39% over the last 12 months.

    NDA Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.421.672.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.421.672.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.410.39
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.941.091.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.140.25
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.140.25
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.120.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.120.23
    Tax0.040.030.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.090.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.090.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.020.090.23
    Equity Share Capital5.095.095.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.200.140.46
    Diluted EPS-0.200.140.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.200.140.46
    Diluted EPS-0.200.140.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #NDA Securities #Results
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:44 am