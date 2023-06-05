English
    NDA Securities Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 36.7% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NDA Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 36.7% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 196.59% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    NDA Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

    NDA Securities shares closed at 13.75 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 23.43% over the last 12 months.

    NDA Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.161.491.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.161.491.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.800.80-0.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.77-0.770.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.430.45
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.780.851.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.140.22
    Other Income----0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.140.24
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.130.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.130.23
    Tax-0.670.030.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.630.100.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.630.100.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.630.100.21
    Equity Share Capital5.095.095.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.230.160.52
    Diluted EPS1.230.160.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.230.160.52
    Diluted EPS1.230.160.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

