NDA Securities Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, down 36.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 36.7% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 196.59% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

NDA Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

NDA Securities shares closed at 13.75 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 23.43% over the last 12 months.