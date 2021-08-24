NDA Securities Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, up 44.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in June 2021 up 44.48% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 399.81% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 1900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

NDA Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

NDA Securities shares closed at 10.98 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)