NDA Securities Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 37% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 51.25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 34.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.