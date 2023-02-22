 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDA Securities Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 37% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NDA Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 37% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 51.25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 34.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

NDA Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.49 1.42 2.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.49 1.42 2.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.80 -- 0.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.77 -- -0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.43 0.42 0.46
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 0.94 1.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.03 0.23
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 0.03 0.23
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.13 0.01 0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.13 0.01 0.22
Tax 0.03 0.04 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.10 -0.02 0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.10 -0.02 0.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.10 -0.02 0.20
Equity Share Capital 5.09 5.09 5.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 -0.20 0.43
Diluted EPS 0.16 -0.20 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.16 -0.20 0.43
Diluted EPS 0.16 -0.20 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited