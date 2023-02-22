English
    NDA Securities Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 37% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NDA Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 37% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 51.25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 34.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    NDA Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

    NDA Securities shares closed at 11.27 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.91% returns over the last 6 months and -32.31% over the last 12 months.

    NDA Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.491.422.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.491.422.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.80--0.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.77---0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.420.46
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.941.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.030.23
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.030.23
    Interest0.010.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.010.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.130.010.22
    Tax0.030.040.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.10-0.020.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.10-0.020.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.10-0.020.20
    Equity Share Capital5.095.095.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.16-0.200.43
    Diluted EPS0.16-0.200.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.16-0.200.43
    Diluted EPS0.16-0.200.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 22, 2023 09:22 am