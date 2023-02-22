NDA Securities Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 37% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 51.25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 34.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

NDA Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

NDA Securities shares closed at 11.27 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.91% returns over the last 6 months and -32.31% over the last 12 months.