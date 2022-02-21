NDA Securities Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, up 75.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in December 2021 up 75.39% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 28.43% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 23.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

NDA Securities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2020.

NDA Securities shares closed at 15.90 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)